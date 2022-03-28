Nitin Gadkari says 'stronger Congress is essential for democracy'

Mumbai: A strong Congress party is needed to prevent regional parties from capturing the Opposition space, said Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari while urging Congressman to stick to their convictions and remain with their party.



Speaking at a journalism awards event in Pune on Saturday, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, further said he was “not in the race” for the Prime Minister’s post.

"Democracy runs on two wheels - the ruling dispensation and the Opposition. A strong Opposition is a need for democracy. Hence it is my sincere wish that the Congress party should become stronger. Also, with the Congress weakened, its place is being taken by regional parties which is not good for democracy. So the opposition should be strong," the Union Minister for Road Transport said on Saturday.

“I am a national politician and am not interested in coming to Maharashtra [State politics] at this stage. Once upon a time, I wasn’t particularly interested in going to the Centre, but am happy there now. I am a conviction-oriented politician and not a particularly ambitious one,” Mr. Gadkari said during a Q&A session.

"I wish with all my heart that the Congress remains strong. Those who follow the Congress ideology should remain in the party and stick to their convictions. They must continue to work and not despair over defeat. If there is defeat, one day there is victory too," Gadkari said.

Gadkari’s comments come in the wake of a war of words between the tripartite ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ (MVA) coalition of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress and the opposition BJP in Maharashtra following a series of raids on MVA leaders and their kin, including the Enforcement Directorate’s recent raid on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s brother-in-law.

ALSO READ Poor decision to launch Aaditya Thackeray at national level: BJP MLC Padalkar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 03:01 PM IST