Nitin Gadkari for e-governance, praises FASTag plans

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said information technology (IT) and e-governance were bringing transparency and facilitating good governance.

He was speaking at the valedictory session of a two- day regional conference on 'Improving Public Service Delivery Role of Governments' at Nagpur.

"My (Road Transport and Highways) department has started FASTag system for toll collection. This has been implemented upto 51-52 percent till date, and will be done completely by next month.