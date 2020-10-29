Nitin Gadkari distributes electric potter wheels to 100 families in Maharashtra

“Empowering the marginalized potters’ community and reviving the dying art of pottery is the dream of the Prime Minister. With proper training and distribution of advanced equipment under KumharSashaktikaranYojana, the productivity and income of potters has increased manifolds. The scheme will further be implemented in other remote areas of Maharashtra and other states,” Gadkari said.

Union Minister also interacted with some artisans who expressed happiness on receiving the government support. They said with increase in production using electric potter wheel, they were now earning 3-4 times more than what they earned earlier.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena, who joined through video-conference, said that more than 18,000 electric chaaks have so far been distributed across the country benefiting nearly 80,000 people of the community. He said the average income of potters under Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana has gone up from nearly Rs 3000 per month to nearly Rs 10,000 per month. “Empowering every potter in the country is the sole objective of the program and KVIC will spare no effort in achieving this goal,” he said.