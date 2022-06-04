Nitin Gadkari, a strong voice in central government for Maharashtra's sugarcane growers, says Sharad Pawar

File Photos

Amid hectic activities for upcoming Rajya Sabha election for six seats in Maharashtra, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and NCP chief Sharad Pawar shared a dais at the two-day conference organised by Vasantdada Sugar Institute at Pune on Saturday on the present status of sugar industry, challenges and opportunities. Pawar showered praise on Gadkari saying that he is the voice of Maharashtra sitting in the union government not just for the state's sugarcane growers but for other issues also.

‘’Sugar industry needs the help of the state government. Fortunately, in the present state government, there are many colleagues who are aware of sugarcane and industry. So, they will help the sugar industry. Today, if there is any issue relating to sugarcane, sugar, ethanol in Maharashtra, there is one person in the central government who stands firmly behind the sugarcane growers and Maharashtra and that person is Nitin Gadkari. I'm glad he's here today,’’ said Pawar.

Pawar said Indian sugar is exported in 121 countries and Afghanistan is the largest consumer of sugar. ‘’We have no guarantee for any crop other than sugarcane. Therefore, it is not wrong to grow sugarcane. However, care should be taken to grow sugarcane in Vidarbha,’’ he added.

Gadkari said the sugar industry should consider shifting to ethanol production as ethanol can be used as a fuel in near future. "Flex engines can use 100 percent ethanol instead of 100 percent petrol. I'd like to have an ethanol pump,’’ he added.

Gadkari said green hydrogen is the fuel of the future especially when petrol and diesel are running out. It will be replaced by Green Hydrogen. ‘’Oil will be a big problem in the future. If oilseeds are planted with sugarcane production, it will be beneficial. It is needed in the future. Make as much ethanol as possible. It will be beneficial,” he told farmers and sugar mills.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said ethanol should be considered as an alternative fuel. The Maharashtra government is taking a lead in promoting ethanol production. He further added, ‘’ We need to think of measures to include the sugarcane crop under the micro-irrigation system.’’