Nitin Gadkari -- a leader who is helpful in good and bad times too

Barring a few members, the Rajya Sabha was near full during the question hour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the house. And Union Minister of Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari was replying to a question and supplementary raised by former Samajwadi Party member Naresh Agarwal that pertained to a few road projects in Uttar Pradesh.

Gadkari was not only fully prepared with all numbers but could also provide deadlines for each project. At one point Agarwal even reminded Gadkari that PM Modi was listening to him, and cautioned about his announcements.

Gadkari however was undaunted. Not wasting a single minute, he replied with confidence that he did not give false promises. He even asked Agarwal to meet him after these projects are completed within or even before the deadlines. The Minister's reply prompted members from ruling and opposition parties to thump the benches in appreciation, and later surrounded him to hail his outspokenness.

This in essence is what sets Nitin Gadkari apart.