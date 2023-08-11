Nitin Desai Death Case: After 9 Hours Of Questioning, ECL Finance MD Asked To Appear On August 14

Art director Nitin Desai |

Officials from ECL Finance Company, a part of the Edelweiss Group, including the managing director, appeared before Khalapur police in Raigad district, Maharashtra, on Friday in relation to the alleged suicide of renowned film art director Nitin Desai. The officials submitted documents related to loans and underwent around nine hours of questioning by the investigating team. Following the inquiry, ECL Finance Company's managing director, Phanindranath Kakarla, was asked to appear again on August 14 with additional information and documents.

A statement issued by the Raigad police stated that the documents provided by Kakarla were examined thoroughly, and the managing director was requested to bring further information and documents in line with the investigation's progress. Earlier on August 8, three other officials from the company had appeared before the police, but due to missing documents, they were called in for further questioning on August 11.

Nitin Desai, aged 57, was found dead by hanging at his ND Studio in Karjat, approximately 80 km from Mumbai, on August 2. Initially treated as an accidental death, an FIR was later filed against five individuals based on a complaint lodged by Neha Nitin Desai, his wife. The FIR named Edelweiss chairman Rashesh Shah, company official Smit Shah, Keur Mehta, R K Bansal of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company, and Jitender Kothari, appointed by the NCLT as an interim resolution professional.

