Nitesh Rane writes to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for penalising illegal schools in Mumbai

Nitesh Rane | File

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has written one page letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and question the stand of State Government for not imposing by fine or penalising illegal schools running in the city.

According Nitesh Rane there are 269 illegal schools running across Mumbai city. Nitesh has questioned Uddhav Thackeray that why MVA Government is allowing such illegal business to run in the city.

“Education is right or everyone and it is spine of any society. Any Government or Corporation should take effort to spread the education to the last person in the row. But same time they should shut the illegal schools which are playing with futures of children. Who has got blessing to these 269 unauthorised schools”? Asks Nitesh Rane in his letter.



Nitesh in his letter wrote that if these schools are illegal and unauthorised, which means they are playing with student’s future as what they will be teaching will have no recognition. Nitesh also claims that BMC serves notices to such schools but they don’t take any action. But state govt also puts its blind fold on and don’t take action on these schools.

“ You are encouraging and upgrading BMC schools but from past many years these illegal schools are also running in the city. Which shows there is some nexus between these schools and Government officials, otherwise it was not possible for such schools to sustain for so long.” Writes Nitesh Rane in his letter to CM Thackeray.



Nitesh has request CM Uddhav Thackeray to look into this issue personally. He has also asked CM Thackeray to take strict action against State Government officials and BMC officials who are part of large nexus. Or else we will have to hit the road and do protest.