Nitesh Rane bats for anti-conversion law in Maharashtra to protect women from being trapped and harassed

Nitesh Rane | ANI

BJP legislator Nitish Rane has urged the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to enact an anti-conversion law on the lines of Uttar Pradesh to protect women from being trapped and harassed. He said the law can be framed on the lines of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka.

‘’Now that we have a Bhagwadharis ruling in Maharashtra. It’s time we bring ANTI CONVERSION LAW like UP, MP, Gujarat and many other states. We need to protect innocent women being trapped and harassed!! Let’s begin soon. Jai Shree Ram,’’ he tweeted.

According to the UP law, depending on the severity of the crime those found guilty can be imprisoned for up to 10 years. Fines range from Rs 15,000 to 50,000. Interfaith couples who wish to get married must inform the district magistrate two months in advance. The law provides for one to five years’ imprisonment with a minimum fine of Rs 15,000 for forced conversions, and three to 10 years of jail time for the conversion of minors and women from the SC/ST community. For forceful mass conversions, the jail term is three to 10 years and a Rs 50,000 fine.

Further, the anti-conversion law, which came into effect in Karnataka in May, proposes imprisonment from three to five years with a fine of Rs 25,000. For violation of provisions for minors, women and SC, STs, the offenders will face imprisonment from three to ten years and a fine of not less than Rs 50,000. In cases of mass conversion, there will be a three- to ten-year jail term and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh. It also states that any marriage which has happened for the sole purpose of unlawful conversion will be declared null and void by the family court. The offence under the ordinance will be cognizable and non-bailable.