Nita Ambani Receives Prestigious Citizen Of Mumbai Award |

Mumbai: Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani on Tuesday received the Citizen of Mumbai Award 2023-24 from the Rotary Club of Bombay.

"The award was given to Nita Ambani from Rotary Club of Bombay in recognition of her enduring contributions by creating transformative institutions in healthcare, education, sports, arts, and culture," Reliance Foundation posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Our Founder-Chairperson, Mrs. Nita M. Ambani receives the prestigious Citizen of Mumbai Award 2023-24 from the Rotary Club of Bombay – a recognition of her enduring contributions by creating transformative institutions in healthcare, education, sports, arts, and culture.#WeCare pic.twitter.com/mZPnm07VjT — Reliance Foundation (@ril_foundation) September 26, 2023

Nita Ambani Expresses Gratitude On Receiving Honour

After receiving the recognition, Nita Ambani said," I accept this award with all humility and with great admiration for the Rotary Club of Bombay's immense contribution to our city and the community."

"My family's association with Rotary spans decades, right from the time my father-in-law Shri Dhirubhai Ambani became an Honorary Rotarian in 1969, followed by Mukesh in 2003. This is my 25th year as a Rotarian. I have cherished this journey with you over the years," Nita Ambani said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)