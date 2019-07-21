Nita Ambani donates security equipment to Shirdi

Shirdi: Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani has donated security equipment worth over Rs 1.17 crore to the famous Sai Baba temple at Shirdi, a temple official said on Saturday.
The donated equipment includes bag scanners, hand-held metal detectors and walkie-talkie sets, said a senior official of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust which manages the temple. The temple is visited by thousands of devotees every day.
