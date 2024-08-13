NIRF Rankings 2024: University Of Mumbai And ICT Slip, IIT-B & TISS Make Gains | Representational Image

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) has lost its spot among the top 100 higher education institutes in the country and has been placed in 101-150 ranking band in the latest edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). IIT-Madras, AIIMS and Jawaharlal Nehru University stayed on top of the charts.

MU has also slipped from last year’s 56th position to 61st place in the university category of NIRF 2024, which was released by the Union Ministry of Education.

Introduced in 2015, NIRF seeks to rank Indian institutes on a number of parameters including ‘Teaching, Learning and Resources,’ ‘Research and Professional Practices’, ‘Graduation Outcomes’, ‘Outreach and Inclusivity’, and ‘Perception’.

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) continues to be the highest-ranked institute in the city, having climbed from fourth to third position in the overall list. Meanwhile, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), which was brought under the control of the central government, which was earlier in 150-200 ranking range, has found a place among the top 100 with 98th rank.

The Homi Bhabha National Institute, a higher education institute run by the Ministry of Atomic Energy in the city, has also fared better compared to last year. The institute has been placed at 27th rank in the overall list, up from 30. Among universities, it ranks 16th, a place better than last year.

However, the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) has performed relatively poorly compared to 2023. The premier institute dropped from 41st to 56th position in the overall list and 23rd to 35th in the varsity list.

The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), the only private city varsity in the top 100 list, has slipped a few notches in both the overall and university rankings. Meanwhile, Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, which figured in the 151-200 band in the overall rankings last year, finds itself in the same position.

Two city institutes, St. Xavier’s College in Fort and Nirmala Niketan College of Social Work, continue to figure in the college ranking list. However, while the former has climbed from 101-150 rank band to 89th position, the latter dropped from 57th to the 101-150 category.

Several other city institutes figure in discipline-specific rankings for engineering, pharmacy, dental, law and management institutes.