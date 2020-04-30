Nine policemen attached to Wadala police station test COVID-19 positive

The tally of city cops contracting coronavirus has now crossed the 100-mark as on Thursday nine policemen attached to Wadala police station tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a police official in the knowhow, around 100 policemen are undergoing treatment while around 1000 policemen are home quarantined due to their proximity to the infected people.

While confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner of Police from Port Zone Rashmi Karandikar said,"Nine police constables from the Wadala police station have been tested positive, all of them are asymptomatic and have been admitted to Gurunanak hospital in Bandra."

"In the jurisdiction of Wadala police station we have total 7 red zones and all those who have tested positive were on field duty and likely to have contracted the disease during route march or while distributing food packets," she added.

The tally of infected cops from Dharavi police station is also not reducing. in last two days, four policemen from the Dharavi police station have been tested positive for the deadly virus, taking the toll of infected cops from the police station to seven.

Dharavi is Mumbai's one of the worst affected areas with 25 new cases reported on Thursday, taking the tally of infected people to 369. So far, 18 people from the area have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The Mumbai police force has already lost three policemen to the COVID-19. After three deaths in three days, the city police Chief Parambir Singh has instructed cops aged above 55 to stay home until situation is under control.