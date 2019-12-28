Night traffic, power block between Vidyavihar, Mulund

Mumbai: Central Railway will operate a night traffic and power block on Up and Down fast lines between Vidyavihar and Mulund stations for launching of girders for 6.00 meters wide FOB at Vikhroli Station. The block will be operated during the intermittent midnight of December 28/29 from 12am to 5am.

Due to this block, the train running pattern will be as under:

Diversion of down services

Down fast line services leaving CSMT after 11.10pm will be diverted on down slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations.

Diversion of Down Mail/Express Trains

During the block period Down Mail/Express trains leaving Dadar/CSMT will be diverted on 5th line between Vidyavihar and Thane stations.

Diversion of Mail/Express

Up Mail/Express trains arriving Dadar/ CSMT during the block period will be diverted on 6th line between Thane/Mulund and Vidyavihar stations.