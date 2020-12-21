Night curfew to be implemented in Pune Municipal Corporation limits: Mayor Murlidhar Mohol

The night curfew is a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in the United Kingdom. It will be implemented across all municipal corporations in Maharashtra.

According to an official statement, it has also been decided to compulsorily put in institutional quarantine for 14 days those who arrive at the state's airports from European and West Asian countries.

The institutional quarantining of the travellers from these countries will begin from Monday itself, it said.

Passengers coming from other countries to Maharashtra, the worst COVID-19-affected state in the country, will be home quarantined, the statement said.

The decisions were taken after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a review meeting at his official residence Varsha in the light of the situation in the UK.

"Due to this new strain of coronavirus, more precautions are being taken in the state and we have to be more vigilant for the next 15 days," said Uddhav Thackeray.

(With PTI inputs)