'Night curfew is not lockdown': BMC chief amid confusion amongst Mumbaikars

Amidst global scare over the new strain of COVID-19 virus detected in the United Kingdom, the Maharashtra government on December 21 beefed up its defences, including imposing a night curfew in Mumbai and 26 other municipal corporations' jurisdictions till January 5.

As per the state government directive, a curfew between 11 pm and 6 am have been enforced in the financial capital till January 5.

But, the night curfew order stoked confusion among Mumbaikars. While explaining the difference between a total lockdown and a night curfew BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that night curfew is not a lockdown.

While talking to Times Now, the BMC chief said: "I have been re-iterating, night curfew is not a lockdown." He further said the night curfew is just a preventive move for people to not gather in large numbers during New Year.

Chahal said the night curfew was put in place as people were found violating COVID-19-related norms at pubs, night clubs, and restaurants during recent raids.