Night curfew in Pune: As COVID-19 cases surge, restriction on public movement from 11 pm to 6 am

Pune Divisional Commissioner on Sunday informed that from 11 pm to 6 am, no public movement will be allowed except for those involved in essential services, in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

He also stated that the schools and colleges in the district will remain closed till 28 February.

New guidelines to be effective from tomorrow.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Sunday informed that no new lockdown will be implemented in the city. However, he added that the policy on micro containment zones will be back soon considering the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city.

The decision was taken at the recent meeting with the district guardian minister Ajit Pawar, Mohol informed on Twitter.