Nigerians go on a rampage after the death of fellow countryman

Nalasopara: A group of Nigerians from Pragati Nagar in Nalasopara went on rampage when they learnt about the death their fellow Nigerian national. Joseph (31), was allegedly murdered by an unidentified man around 3.30am on Wednesday, after which a group of Nigerians went on a rampage. The group assaulted five to six locals and damaged almost 27 vehicles in the area. After the rampage, locals blocked the building where they reside and prevented the Nigerians from even stepping out from their building.

According to police, Joseph died after he was allegedly beaten by unidentified men. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died while he was being treated. His body had injury marks, but the cause of murder is still not clear, said police.

A Nigerian national identified as Dawood said, "Joseph was beaten by locals, after which he was admitted to a civic hospital, but he died when the doctors were trying to save him. We Nigerians protested out of anger."

Locals have demanded action against the culprits who went on a rampage, destroying cars, tempos and auto rickshaws. This has aggrieved the locals who said, they feel insecure.

According to the locals, "These Nigerians were troubling them with their illegal activities and have also complained to local authorities about their menace." After the incident, police beefed up the security in the area and said, they are investigating the death of Joseph.