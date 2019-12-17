Nigerian nabbed with drugs in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) A 27-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested for possession of mephedrone worth Rs 4.20 lakh in the eastern suburb of Mankhurd here, police said on Tuesday.

The Anti Narcotics Cell's Ghatkopar unit on Monday arrested Anayo Okolie Sanday, a resident of Nallasopara in neighbouring Thane district, an official said.

Sanday had come to sell the drugs on Sion-Panvel Expressway and was nabbed after being identified by an informant, he said.

The police seized 210 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 4.20 lakh from the accused, he added.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and are investigating the source of the drug and to whom it was being supplied to, the official said.