Nigerian arrested with MD worth Rs 4.2 lakh

Mumbai: The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai crime branch has arrested a Nigerian national for possessing mephedrone worth of Rs 4.2 lakh on Monday. The accused has been identified as Anayo Okolie Sanday, a resident of Nalasopara.

According to the ANC officer, they received an information about a drug deal likely to take place on Monday night on the Sion-Panvel Expressway. Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid and apprehended him after the police informant identified him. During his search, 210 gms of mephedrone was seized. After the seizure, Sanday was arrested under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.