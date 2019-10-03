Nice Canadians? NRI model Sheena Lakhani arrested for assaulting EC officer in Mumbai

A Canadian model was accused of hitting an election commission officer and breaking his camera at Andheri. An NRI (Non-Resident Indian) model named Sheena Lakhani was arrested by Amboli police after receiving the formal complaint by EC. Later a judicial proceeding in this matter was held at the Bandra Holiday Magistrate Court.

On Tuesday night, a flying squad of EC was accompanied by local police officials on a Nakabandi duty at Veer Desai Road. Around 12.30 a.m., Sheena was passing from the same road. She was stopped for a routine vehicle check, meanwhile, videographer among the EC squad was recording the entire procedure. Sheena said that she doesn’t appreciate the shooting of the vehicle check-up, also to let her go as she is an NRI and has no concern about the elections. She was allowed to pass as nothing objectionable was discovered inside her vehicle.

"An hour later, Lakhani along with two more people on a motorbike, came to the spot and started arguing with EC officials, asking them why they captured a video of her vehicle. Lakhani then screamed and pushed the videographer of the flying squad, demanding that he delete the footage. Despite authorities trying to explain the protocol to her, she refused to calm down," said a police officer told DNA.

After several unsuccessful attempts to explain the protocol and the procedure, helpless police and EC officials called the control room and ask female police officials to take control. Subsequent to which Sheena was arrested.

The Bandra Holiday Magistrate Court on Wednesday, charged her under sections 186- Obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions, 353- Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, 427- Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees, 506- Punishment for criminal intimidation and was sent to judicial custody till Thursday. The investigation is ongoing regarding her NRI status of Sheena and whether she has any past criminal records.