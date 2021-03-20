'Negative': Maharashtra ATS on reports of Mansukh Hiren death probe taken over by NIA

Days after a bomb scare at industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai, reports indicated on Saturday that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) may now have taken over both the Antilia case as well as the associated Mansukh Hiren death case. The claim however has been refuted by Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

"Mansukh Hiren death case taken over by NIA. Formal order from MHA issued to NIA regarding this. This case was earlier being investigated by Maharashtra ATS," news agency ANI quoted official sources to say.

Officials from the team in Maharashtra however counter this. We have to get orders from Maharashtra government," the Additional DG of Maharashtra ATS, Jaijeet Singh, told FPJ when asked if Mansukh Hiran's murder case has been taken over by the NIA.