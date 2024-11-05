NIA Takes Over Investigation Into Murder Of 27-Year-Old Suspected 'Police Informer' In Gadchiroli, 4 Arrested

NIA Takes Over Investigation of Gadchiroli Murder Case Involving Suspected Maoist Activity | File Image

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into the murder of a 27-year-old suspected ‘police informer’ from a Gadchiroli village, Dinesh Gawde, allegedly killed by suspected Maoists in November last year. Four suspects arrested in connection with the murder were presented before the special NIA court in Mumbai.

Gawde was killed a day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the area. The incident occurred in Laheri village, Bhamragarh, around 200 kilometres from Pengunda, where Gawde had gone to participate in a sports competition. His body was found with a note stating he was killed on suspicion of being a police informer. The case was initially registered with the Dhodraj police station on November 16, 2023.

In July, the NIA arrested Ravi Mura Pallo, 33, an action team commander, and Doba Korake Wadde, 31, a member of the Bhamragad Local Operating Squad (LOS). Both were reportedly involved in the murder and carried a bounty of Rs10 lakh each. They were allegedly in possession of heavy arms and ammunition at the time of arrest, leading to charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Following the arrests of Pallo and Wadde, two more suspects, Satish Mahaka and Komati Mahaka, were taken into custody.

The NIA officially took over the case on October 16 and filed a fresh FIR. The suspects were transferred to the Mumbai court, where they have been remanded to judicial custody. The NIA is expected to seek their custody on Tuesday for further interrogation.