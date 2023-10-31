NIA Files Charges Against Two Accused in Naxal Arms Seizure Case | file pic

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took a significant step on Tuesday by filing a charge sheet against two accused in the Naxal Arms Seizure case. The accused have been identified as Ram Babu Ram of East Champaran, Bihar, and Ram Babu Paswan of Chhapra (Dora Tola), Bihar.

The case involves the seizure of two AK-47 rifles, five magazines, and a substantial cache of 460 rounds of 7.62x39 mm live ammunition. These items were discovered buried in a forested area near Bariakala village, PS-Laukariya, Bagaha, in the West Champaran district of Bihar.

Both individuals active armed cadres of CPI (Maoist)

The accused are facing a comprehensive array of charges under various sections 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39, and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, sections 120B, 121, and 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 25(1AA) and 26 of the Arms Act.

The case was initially registered May 04, 2023, was originally filed under sections 25(1-b) a, 26, 35 of the Arms Act, and sections 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23, 38, 39, and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The initial registration took place at the Laukariya Police Station in Bagha, Bihar. On June, 23, 2023, the NIA assumed jurisdiction over the case, thus re-registering the case.

Investigations revealed that both individuals were active armed cadres of the proscribed terrorist group, CPI (Maoist), and were carrying out actual operations on the directions of the banned outfit. Ram Babu Ram and Ram Babu Paswan were integral parts of an armed squad under the banner of CPI (Maoist). Their roles extended to raising funds for the outlawed organization, which were to be employed for unlawful and anti-national activities.

Furthermore, the accused, Ram Babu Ram alias Rajan and Ram Babu Paswan alias Dhiraj, were actively engaged in motivating villagers to join the ranks of CPI (Maoist). Their objective was to bolster the organization's strength, expand its reach, and propagate its ideology.

Investigations uncovered their deep involvement in a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts. This revelation exposes their connection to the preparatory acts for carrying out acts of terrorism on behalf of the proscribed terrorist organization, CPI (Maoist).

Both the accused worked with a common intention and motive to execute terrorist acts, with the chilling objective of instilling fear and terror among the people. Their actions were also aimed at undermining the unity, integrity, security, and sovereignty of India.

Further investigations into the matter are currently in progress.

