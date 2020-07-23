NIA does not seek further custody of Gautam Navlakha; sent to Taloja jail

Activist Gautam Navlakha, accused in the Elgar Parishad - Bhima Koregaon case has been remanded in judicial custody in Taloja prison, Navi Mumbai till July 24.

His nine-day custody with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which began on July 13, ended on Wednesday when he was produced before the NIA special court.

The agency did not seek further custody of the civil liberties activist.

The judicial custody of his co-accused in the case also ends on July 24. The agency had sought police custody of him after he was shifted from Delhi to Mumbai.

It had told the court that the Chief Investigation Officer had not got the opportunity to interrogate him as he had surrendered before its Delhi office.