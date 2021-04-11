NIA arrests Mumbai police officer Riyazuddin Kazi in Antilia bomb scare case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Mumbai police officer Riyazuddin Kazi in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case on Sunday. The NIA has already invoked sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) an anti-terror law into the case and arrested API Sachin Vaze for allegedly parking the explosive-laden SUV near Antilia residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25.

Kazi who is an Assistant Police Inspector (API) with the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai police was working directly under Vaze who was then in charge of CIU. Following Vaze's arrest in the case, Kazi along with another officer and police staff of CIU were called for questioning multiple times.

The Antilia bomb scare was initially investigated by CIU during their investigation Vaze confiscated DVR footages from Vaze's residence in Thane and of a number plate shop in Vikhroli. According to the officials, the explosive-laden SUV was parked at the Vaze's residence prior to the incident. Both the DVR's were reportedly found destroyed.