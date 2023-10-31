NHRC Takes Action In Siraspur Tragedy: Demands Accountability In Death of 5-Year-Old Boy

NHRC | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports published today, on October 31, 2023, regarding the death of a five-year-old boy. He died after a damaged entry gate fell on him at a colony of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Siraspur. Reportedly, the incident occurred on the 28th of October, 2023. The family members of the victim and residents claimed that they had complained several times to the Resident Welfare Association and DDA about the broken gate, but no action was taken.

The Commission has observed that if the contents of the news report are true, it constitutes a grave violation of the Right to Life of the victim. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Vice Chairman of Delhi Development Authority, the Chief Secretary of Delhi Government, and the Police Commissioner, calling for detailed reports on the matter within four weeks.

Authorities demand accountability

The authorities have been directed to inform the Commission if any relief has been granted to the aggrieved family, in addition to the action taken against the officials/officers responsible for not addressing the complaints regarding the damaged gate. The Commission would also like to know about the steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such painful incidents do not recur in the future.

The Commissioner of Police, Delhi, is expected to inform the Commission about the status of the FIR registered in the matter. He is also expected to clarify the contradiction between the police version, stating that there were no eyewitnesses to the incident, and the statement from the deceased child's uncle, who reportedly mentioned that many people were present at the spot when the incident occurred. They tried to save the child but were unable to lift the gate as it was very heavy.

