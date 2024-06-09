NGT Raps MPCB for Typo in Seafood Company's File

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to be careful while granting consent to operate factories. The warning was issued in response to MPCBs alleged casual approach in granting a clearance certificate to seafood firm, Seasaga Enterprises, with "several typographic errors."

As per Seasagas application to the tribunal, it exports fish to several countries. The MPCB imposed several conditions on the firm to treat the effluent disposal in its zero liquid discharge (ZLD) plant and not to the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) in Taloja, of which the firm is a member.

As per Seasaga, the expense incurred at ZLD is much higher than CETP, which allegedly has not been running properly for a long time and MPCB has not taken proper steps to ensure smooth functioning. As per the firms application, it is running in losses and ZLD is too expensive on top of that.

The firm had petitioned the tribunal to stay the MPCB order for 30 days. In response, MPCB submitted the entire Seasaga file before the tribunal, which noted that the firm had been specified as "small scale", "medium scale" and "large scale" industry in different places.

The board tried to dismiss it as a typographical error but the tribunal pulled it up and said, "We do not find any force in the present appeal and the same deserves to be dismissed. We express our displeasure on the casual approach being adopted by MPCB ..." without mentioning the exact investment criteria, and the basis for categorisation.