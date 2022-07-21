NGO demands pothole-riddled road outside Mumbai airport be repaired

Mumbai NGO demands repair of pothole-riddled road outside city international airport |

Residents of Mumbai are upset over the condition of the roads in the periphery of the city's international airport. Non-government organisation Watchdog Foundation in protest has dubbed the pothole-riddled road outside Terminal 2 or T2 as 'Gautam Adani Khadda Marg'.

The NGO claims that since the Adani Group took over the management of the international airport, the maintenance of the roads and other infrastructure have been negligent. They expressed concern about any untoward incident occurring due to the potholes and heavy leakage from drainage pipes.

"The issue is a recurring one and has persisted since Adani group took over the management of the airport. Multiple complaints we filed were in vain. Since the concerned officials did not take any action, we decided to rename the road," said advocate Godfrey Pimenta from the NGO.

Pimenta said that despite charging the passenger user fee, the road remains in bad shape. He added that not only is it risky for the commuters but also leaves a bad impression of the city and its infrastructure.

Speaking further, he said, "Potholes in Mumbai are a recurring issue particularly during monsoon season. The BMC and other agencies despite facing flak of the public over the years. There is absolutely no improvement and this problem is worsening every passing year."

The NGO in the past have sent "Get Well Soon" postcards to Municipal Commissioner, printed unique umbrella with pictures of potholed roads etc to mark their protest against the issue.

When asked what will they do next, Pimenta said, "We will be putting board at potholed road near T2 Terminal by naming it Gautam Adani Khaddha Marg in coming days."

FPJ reached out to the airport authorities asking their comment on the issue. The story will be updated once we receive their comment.