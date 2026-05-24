NFDC Hosts Grand Cultural Conference On Indian Heritage And Organization

Mumbai: A “Cultural Conference” was organized today, Sunday, May 24, 2026, at 10:00 AM at NFDC on Peddar Road by the Hindu Samaj of Peddar Road and Mahalaxmi. The event received an enthusiastic response. Held with the message, “From culture comes organization, and from organization comes strength,” the conference featured distinguished speakers from various fields who shared their views on Indian culture, social unity, and nation-building.

The gathering was addressed by renowned spiritual speaker Om Dhumatkar Ji, noted film director and writer Vivek Agnihotri Ji, and Vipin Kumar Ji, Konkan Prant Pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The program was chaired by Sudhir Goenka Ji, while Mrs. Madhu Daga Ji attended as Vice President. Maharashtra’s Minister for Skill Development, Employment, and Entrepreneurship, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, was also present on the occasion. The event was hosted by Ajay Mantri Ji.

The program began with a Ganesh Vandana. This was followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and the formal inauguration of the event accompanied by a tabla performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Vipin Kumar (Konkan Province Pracharak) guided the audience on the importance of “Panch Parivartan” (Five Transformations), which include environmental conservation, social harmony, Swadeshi and self-reliance, civic responsibility, and family awareness.

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After this, renowned filmmaker and writer Vivek Agnihotri analyzed the role of films in creating social awareness. He stated that cinema has a deep impact on society and public consciousness, and therefore he presents his social perspectives through films. He also urged citizens to preserve their cultural identity through art and culture.

At the conclusion of the program, spiritual speaker Om Dhumatkar Ji demonstrated, through the practical application of Omkar chanting, how Sanatan Dharma helps maintain physical and mental balance along with professional well-being.

The conference, which began at 10:00 AM, witnessed large participation from citizens, youth, and social workers.

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