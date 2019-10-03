Next Maha CM? Here's Aaditya Thackeray's response to loaded question

On Thursday, large number of Shiv Sena supporters joined party leader Aaditya Thackeray as he led a roadshow on his way to the office of Returning Officer to file nomination from the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai for the upcoming state polls.

During which Aaditya was accompanied by his parents, brother Tejas alongwith Sena leaders Sachin Ahir and Arvind Sawant. He was seen waving at people, against the backdrop of his portraits and saffron Sena pennants held up by workers, as his open top jeep glided through a narrow street in Mumbai. According to NDTV report, when a Journalist asked him "Am I talking to the next Chief Minister," to which Aaditya replied, with a smile on his, "You are talking to someone who will always serve the state."

Aaditya is being projected as the party's pick for the post of deputy chief minister if the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance returns to power for a second consecutive term. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I am happy and excited. It feels great to witness the support of people".

Speaking to media after filing nomination, Aaditya Thackeray said that he is excited about fighting the elections. Aaditya said he understands the weight of the responsibility on his shoulders as he will be the first member of the Thackeray to contest in an election.

(Inputs from ANI)