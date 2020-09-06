Next 2 months crucial, observe restraint: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: With the single day Covid-19 cases crossed 20,000 mark on Saturday in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged people to observe restraint and follow safety norms as next two months are quite crucial to control the spread of virus and infection.

‘’Citizens celebrated Ganpati, Muharram with utmost restraint. From now on, citizens should observe the same restraint,’’ Thackeray said after he chaired a meeting with the officers from the state health department and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He emphasized the need for the active participation of people in combating the pandemic as witnessed in Dharavi and Worli which have emerged success stories.

‘’In Mumbai 1000-1100 patients a day were detected earlier and now it has surged to 1,700 to 1900 patients a day. So, for next two months, the administration will have to be alert and equipped to fight the virus,’’ said Thackeray.

On the other hand, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope has urged the people to observe SMS (social distancing, facial masks and sanitizers) policy to combat the virus.

Thackeray said the state government will launch a door to door health campaign in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra titled ‘’My Family My Responsibility’’ to trace Covid-19 patients and their contacts in order to control spurt in cases.

‘’Chase the Virus campaign helped BMC to prevent the outbreak. The virus, which was detected in slums, is now found in high rise buildings, large complexes and high rise neighbourhoods. Now 80 to 85 per cent of the patients are from these areas. From September 15, a state-level campaign called 'Family, My Responsibility' will be launched to combat Corona and this can be successful with the involvement of people’s representatives, political parties, corporators, NGO and other social and religious organisations,’’ said Thackeray.

Thackeray reiterated that Corona tracking and tracing need to be increased more rapidly. ‘’People should also come out of the misconception that jumbo hospitals are temporary. Mumbai is also lagging behind in providing dialysis ICU facilities. Health is the priority right now. It is also important to keep an eye on migrant workers coming back to the city,’’ he noted.

Thackeray stressed the need to increase the availability of Oxygen not just in Mumbai but the rest of Maharashtra. He asked the administration to reach out to the producers of Oxygen cylinders and also increase the Oxygen beds. He also asked the hospital administration to create OPD for post Covid treatment.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal informed that although the number of positive patients in Mumbai is increasing, the death rate is declining. In June it was 5.58%, in July it was 4.88%, in August it was 4.07%, in September it was 2.6%. ‘’Mumbai has excellent jumbo facilities and patients should be admitted here without insisting on private hospitals, they will definitely get better treatment. Individuals over the age of 50 who have no symptoms and no other major illness should be kept at home for isolation,’’ he noted.