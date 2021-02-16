News of Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod’s resignation wrong, says Sanjay Raut

The news of Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod’s resignation in wake of the rising chorus from the opposition in connection with Tik Tok star Pooja Chavan’s death was denied by Shiv Sena, saying that police investigation is still underway. As the news of Rathod’s resignation repeatedly flashed on TV channels, the ruling party continued to keep mum. Finally, the party Member of the Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut broke the silence.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry. There is a rule of law in the state. Action will be taken well within the framework of the law. A high level inquiry is underway into the matter. Investigation is not done in just one direction, but various angles are being considered. The CM is keeping an eye on this matter. Similarly, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is also taking stock of the probe,” said Raut.

Raut clarified he had no information about Rathod’s resignation. “If Rathod has submitted his resignation to the CM, the latter will announce it,” he said. He further added that the news of Rathod’s resignation is wrong.

Incidentally, Rathod was conspicuous by his absence at the meeting convened by Thackeray with the party. In a related development, the state DGP Hemant Nagrale reached Pune to take stock of the police probe into the death. Furthermore, members of the Banjara community on Tuesday took out morcha in support of Rathod.

BJP has stepped up its demand for Rathod’s removal from the cabinet. Opposition has alleged that the police was working under pressure in Pooja Chavan’s death.

Pooja Chavan, who hailed from Beed district, died after falling from a building in Pune's Hadapsar area in the wee hours of February 8.

According to Wanwadi Police that has registered a case of accidental death, there was no suicide note. However, some social media posts claimed that she was in a relationship with Rathod.

After her death, audio clips of her purported conservation with two persons went viral.