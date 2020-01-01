New year opens on pleasantly chilly note

Mumbai: The new year began on a cool and pleasant note on Wednesday, with the minimum temperatures at the Santacruz and Colaba observatories dropping to 15 and 17 degrees Celsius respectively. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature recorded at Santacruz is the lowest of the season so far.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD, said after the warm December, the city got its much-awaited winter on the first day of 2020. Both, maximum and minimum temperatures have fallen in the last two days owing to cool winds from the northern parts of the country, and a marginal decline in humidity.

“Rain, drop in temperature over the northern plains and the snowfall along the Himalayan range have changed wind patterns to cool northerly winds over Mumbai, leading to a drop in temperature,” he said.

The Santacruz weather station recorded 15 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal, while Colaba recorded 17 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. Maximum temperatures at Colaba and Santacruz also fell below the 30°C mark. Colaba recorded 28.5 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees below normal and Santacruz recorded 28.8 degree Celsius, 1.3 degrees below normal.

The lowest temperature of the season, 12.4°C, was recorded on December 27, 2018. The minimum temperature at the beginning of the month fell to 14.6°C on January 2, 2019, 14.7°C on January 3, and 14.4°C on Tuesday. The lowest minimum temperature in January is 7.4°C, recorded in 1962, and the lowest for the current decade in January was 10°C in 2012.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Skymet, said the dip in temperature was due to cool winds from the north and would continue to keep temperatures in Mumbai and the surrounding areas between 15 and 16 degrees Celsius. “In the next three to four days the minimum and maximum temperature will drop by two to three degrees Celsius,” he said.

On Tuesday, the IMD had earlier said, this was the first December since 2009 when the minimum temperature for Mumbai had failed to drop below 16 degrees Celsius. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was 16.4 degrees Celsius. Even the maximum temperature on Tuesday, 28.8 degrees Celsius, fell below the 30-degree Celsius mark for the first time this season.