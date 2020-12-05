New Year Gift for Navi Mumbaikars: Airoli's Rajmata Jijau Hospital to become fully functional from January 1

“All necessary infrastructure including few doctors is available to make the hospital fully functional. So, the civic chief directed the medical superintendent to start surgical, medicine and ICU wards by January 1,” said a senior civic official. He added that he also directed to form a panel of doctors and complete the procurement of nurses and other necessary manpower earliest.

In addition, the civic chief also directed to conduct maximum tests within the hospital labs as the patient coming to the municipal hospital belongs to poor and middle-income group.

The hospital also has an Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for newborns. “Currently, 5 ICU beds will be made available and later to increase upto maximum capacity of 12 beds,” said Bangar.

Similarly, the ophthalmology section is operational and this section too will have IPD facility. In addition, there is a plan to perform some surgeries like cataract in this section.

The dialysis facility has already been started on November 1 through outsourcing. However, due to lack of information, it was noticed that the number of beneficiaries was low. The civic chief also directed to spread about the facility among maximum people through various ways including mouth to mouth publicity.

Bangar also directed to implement all the directions in time manner and make the hospital functional to its full capacity.