New waiting room for sleeper class passengers at Pune station |

A new waiting room for sleeper class passengers at Pune Railway Station was inaugurated by Central Railway on Thursday.

This waiting room will be on platform number one of Pune Railway Station.

It was inaugurated by Chief Reservation Supervisor Pune Anil Padle in presence of in the presence of Additional Divisional Railway Manager Brijesh Kumar Singh and Station Director Dr Ramdas Bhise. The project was expedited with the efforts of Divisional Railway Manager Indu Rani Dubey.

A sleeper class waiting room facility will be available free of cost to the passengers. Apart from this, the ramp of the old foot over bridge number 3 was also inaugurated. This bridge can be used for the differently-abled to move from one platform to another through wheelchairs and battery-operated cars. The facility was inaugurated by Venkat More, Chief TNC-Pune. Passengers are requested to kindly approach the Deputy Station Manager (Commercial) office located on Platform No. 1 of Pune station to avail this facility. A large number of passengers, railway officials and employees were present during the programme.