New Underpass To Ease Traffic Woes In Thane | FPJ

Thane: After a five-year-long wait, Thanekars will finally get some relief from traffic woes as the new underpass below the Eastern Express Highway was opened for public use on Monday. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the four-lane infra will ease traffic flow on the busy routes of Kopri to Teen Hath Naka and Bhaskar Colony to Dnyansadhana College.

Thane Municipal Corporation chief Abhijit Bangar said, “To reach Kopri, Anandnagar, Bara Bangla, Dnyanasadhana College and Mental Hospital, one had to travel through congested detours. On an hourly average, 13,000 vehicles pass through Teen Hath Naka during peak timings.”

As per Shinde's instructions, the underpass road has been developed using a mastic method, while the approach roads are concrete ones. For aesthetics, a 3D paint job has been done in the area.

The MMRDA has undertaken another project of building a service road in front of the Dnyanasadhana College. Similarly, the civic body is engaged in works related to drains and culverts nearby.

Pointers:

Project cost

Rs6 cr

April 2018

Work order issued

Underpass length

36.75 metres

Width

21.2 metres

Height

4 metres

Read Also Thane News: Congress Protests Outside TMC Headquarters As Potholes Issue Resurfaces In City

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)