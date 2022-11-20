New TV for defective set not replaced citing mosquito menace

Picture for representation | File

Mumbai: A district consumer commission has directed a showroom to provide a new TV set after the complainant was denied replacement and told the 'black spots' on the screen were due to the mosquito menace in the area.

The new TV set is to be of the same value and is to be given to the complainant within 60 days of the order. If that cannot be done, the actual price of the TV set is to be given within the set time frame. The commission further awarded Rs10,000 towards mental agony and litigation costs.

The order dated November 10 was passed by RG Wankhade (president), along with Preethi Chamikutty and Shraddha Jalnapurkar (both members) of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mumbai Suburban, on a complaint by Khar resident Sadhana Jain against M/s Kohinoor Televideo Pvt Ltd.

Black spots appeared on TV screen

In October 2020, Jain purchased a wall-mounted Samsung TV for Rs1.10 lakh. In a month's time, black spots appeared on the screen and increased with time. Kohinoor sent a technician to fix the problem but they reappeared within a week and no lasting solution was found.

Jain sought a change of TV but a month on, the TV set was not changed and then Covid struck. When the pandemic situation eased, she followed up and requested a change of TV. However, Kohinoor said the problem exists due to the mosquito menace in the area and hence the TV will not be changed.

Sent notice in September 2020

Jain used her previous TV for around 10 years in the same area and faced no such problems. Since she faced trouble due to neglect by Kohinoor, she sent a notice in September 2020 seeking a refund of the TV amount. She did not include proof of the notice sent but the commission said when it sent a notice, it did reach Kohinoor.

During the hearing, the commission observed that even though the TV was in the warranty period, it was not replaced and such a problem coming up in a month's time is not normal. The commission said Kohinoor was expected to change the TV and not doing so was a deficiency in service. Stating that the actual price of the TV is Rs85,936 and the remainder is the GST amount, the commission ordered that a refund of Rs85,936 be given if the TV is not replaced with a new one.

