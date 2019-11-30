New station to come up between Mulund, Thane

New Delhi / Mumbai: New station will come up on the main line of the Central Railways between Mulund and Thane, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal disclosed in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Replying to Kumar Ketkar (Cong) in as written answer, he said the proposal had come from the Thane Municipal Corporation and it has been sanctioned as a deposit work entirely at its cost.

The station is planned with the land given free of cost to the Railways by the municipal corporation and so no question of the Railways compensating it.

On a question by Anil Desai (Sena) on over 100 passengers losing life in the last five months while travelling on Mumbai's suburban trains, Goyal claimed no casualties reported in consequen­tial train accidents between June and October this year, but 262 people lost their lives on the suburban trains due to various reasons such as tresspassing, murder, illness etc. Railways have constituted inter-departmental joint panel of the officers across all zonal railways to suggest specific measures to minimise deaths due to various reasons.