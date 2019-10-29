New speed limits on state roads from Nov 18

Mumbai: Aiming to reduce road fatalities by 10 per cent, state traffic police have fixed the maximum speed limit of vehicles on expressways at 100 km/hr, while on hilly roads and ghats, it will be 50 km/hr. This move was initiated after it was revealed that 30 per cent of road fatalities are caused due to speeding. Meanwhile, on the national highways, the speed limit is 90 km/hr and on urban roads, 60 km/hr. These limits will come into force from November 18.

A recent study has revealed, 30 per cent of road fatalities occur due to speeding. Considering the terrain of roads, curves, plains and hilly areas, it was deemed necessary to restrict the speed of motor vehicles. In the light of these findings, Vinay Kargaonkar, additional director general of police (traffic), Maharashtra Police, has set the maximum speed limit for vehicles on roads, according to the vehicle's capacity.

The speed limit for vehicles (carrying not more than eight passengers) within the city will be 60 km/hr on plain terrain and 40 km/hr on hilly roads, while those of passenger vehicles (carrying more than eight people) are 50 km/hr and 30 km/hr respectively. For two-wheelers, the speed limit will be 50 km/hr on plain terrain and 40 km/hr on hilly roads, while for goods vehicles it will be 40 km/hr and 30 km/hr respectively. The speed limits for quadricyles and three-wheelers will be 40 km/hr on plain terrain and 30 km/hr on hilly roads.

On the expressway, the vehicles carrying up to eight passengers will have a speed limit of 100 km/hr on plain terrain and 50 km/hr on ghats and hilly areas, while on six-laned expressways, the speed limit is 80 km/hr and 40 km/hr, respectively. Meanwhile, buses and goods carriers on the expressway will be allowed to travel at 80 km/hr on plain roads and 40 km/hr in hilly areas, while on six-laned expressways, the limits are up to 60 km/hr and 40 km/hr respectively. Two-wheelers are not allowed on expressways with access control, while on six-laned expressways bikers can travel up to 60 km/hr on plain roads and 40 km/hr on hilly roads.

For motor vehicles on four-laned national and state highways, the limit will be 90 km/hr on plain terrain and 50 km/hr in hilly areas, while passenger and goods vehicles will be allowed to travel at 80 km/hr on plain roads and 40 km/hr on hilly areas on four-laned highways.

The speed limit for two-wheelers is 70 km/hr on plain roads and 40 km/hr on hilly roads on national and state highways, while three-wheelers can go at 60 km/hr and 40 km/hr respectively.

Motor vehicles plying on national and state highways within city limits can travel at 70 km/hr on plain roads and 40 km/h on hilly roads, while for passenger and goods vehicles, two-wheelers and quadricyles, the limits are 60 km/hr and 40 km/hr respectively.