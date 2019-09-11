New Motor Vehicle act not to be implemented till election

Mumbai: Keeping an eye on the Assembly election and growing resentment in the country against the new motor vehicle act, the state government may not implement this act in the state for at least next few months.

The state government may implement this act after the election is over with reduced fines like Gujarat did. The state government has already sought the opinion of law and judiciary department on this matter.

The new motor vehicle act has created a panic among common public. The hefty fines in the act has created waves of anger among the common man. The state government has taken serious cognizance of the growing opposition to this act by citizens across the country.

As Maharashtra is heading for the assembly election in next month, the ruling parties can not take the risk of implementation of this act in the state.

Ironically, the person who is heading the ministry which prepared this act is from Maharashtra. Nitin Gadkari who was once minister in the state and now Heavy Transport minister in the centre government has played a crucial role in formulating this act.

He is defending this act strongly. But in his own home state and the government led by his own party does seemed to be convinced by his logic.

Not in favour of the act: Maha Minister

Diwakar Raote, minister of Transport had clearly hinted that he was not in favour of implementing this act. “We have sought opinion from law and judiciary department whether implementation of this central act is mandatory or not?” he told FPJ.

Gujarat government after delaying the implementation of this act for almost ten days, has now announced that it would implement the act with half the fines.

West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajsthan all states ruled by opposition parties has not yet decided to implement this act. These developments are supporting Maharashtra government’s thinking about the new act.

The government may implement this act after the election but would reduce the fine like Gujarat. “If the implementation of the act is mandatory, we will give maximum relief to common man,” said Raote in an interview to FPJ.