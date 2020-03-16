New MBMC chief tables a Rs. 1634 crore budget

Mira Bhayandar: Bereft of any big ideas for the twin-city, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Chief Chandrakant Dange on Monday presented a Rs.1,634.55 crore budget with a 22 lakh surplus for the fiscal year 2020-21. No tax hike has been proposed in the budget.

Apart from training his focus on tapping new avenues of revenue generation, enhancing basic facilities and completing existing infrastructure projects in a time-bound manner, the newly appointed Municipal Commissioner has proposed a network of cement roads in the twin-city to improve connectivity. While the total anticipated revenue stands at Rs. 1634. 55 crore, the expected expenditure has been pegged at Rs.1,634.33 crore.

“We will discuss the draft budget this week before tabling it and tabling it for a final approval before the general body. It will be ensured that civic amenities are enhanced and funds are put to use in a concrete and transparent manner.” said Standing Committee Chief Ashok Tiwari.