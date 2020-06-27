Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: New MBMC Chief faces the tough task of containing COVID-19

Newly appointed municipal commissioner- Dr. Vijay Rathod who assumed charge on Thursday is saddled with a daunting task of controlling the coronagraph which has been witnessing a massive upward trend in the twin-city for the past one month.

Notably, three out of the four newly appointed civic chiefs including IAS officer-Dr. Vijay Rathod have a medical background.

From 2,573 on Wednesday, the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases in the twin-city surged to 2,735 on Thursday-the highest increase of 162 cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) within a span of less than 24 hours. Moreover five more deaths were reported, taking the number of casualties to 124. Till now, the highest single-day increase was limited to 145 cases, which had been reported on 11 June. 2,237 out of the 2,735 cases and 108 out of the 124 deaths have been reported in the past one month, exposing the grim health scenario of the twin-city. While the case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 4.5 percent, the recovery rate hovers a little over 58 percent. In another major cause of worry for the civic administration the doubling rate has also gathered speed by dipping from 16 days to 12 days.

A total of 1580 people have so far recovered from the virus pulling down the number of active cases to 1,031. According to official information on Covid-19 tests, the MBMC had conducted 7,672 swab tests till Thursday. Among these, 4,171 persons tested negative, 2735 persons tested positive even as reports of 766 persons were still awaited from the designated laboratories. Meanwhile with 1,323 positive patients, Mira Road has accounted for 48.37 percent of the cases, followed by 761 (27.82%) and 651 (23.80%) cases from the east and west sides of Bhayandar, respectively.