New Maharashtra Congress president likely soon

The appointment of a new Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president is quite certain. The Congress high command on Friday has directed the 557 representatives of the state unit to suggest through party’s Shakti app three names for the successor of the present incumbent Balasaheb Thorat. The party representatives will digitally vote for Thorat’s successor.

This move comes a day after Congress in-charge for Maharashtra HK Patil concluded his three-day visit and held brainstorming sessions with ministers, legislators, leaders and office bearers on change of guard.

A senior minister, who held a marathon meeting with Patil during the visit, told Free Press Journal, “Already Thorat has offered to step down and urged the party to appoint his successor at the earliest. Thorat and newly appointed Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Bhai Jagtap hail from the Maratha community. There is a view within the party to give a chance to a leader from OBC or SC with a view to striking a caste balance. After the proposed digital votes, the party high command will take a call.”

He recalled recently Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray called for adequate fund allocation for Dalit and tribal welfare schemes. “It is an indication that the Congress will make efforts to keep its core constituencies intact,” he said.

As reported by Free Press Journal, the state unit of the Congress continues to be a divided house. Some leaders made a strong case for the continuation of Thorat as the MPCC chief while others suggested the names of former CM Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan.

On the other hand, names including Assembly Speaker Nana Patole, Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut and Woman and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur are in circulation.