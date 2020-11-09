New Goods and Service Tax Bhavan at Wadala awaits Airport Authority of India permission

The proposed new Goods and Service Tax (GST) Bhavan at Wadala needs permission from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for relaxations on height limit due to the existing funnel zone, said an official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The official explained that the available Floor Space Index (FSI) is five and if it’s been allowed to use it fully, then the proposed building can be raised up to 25-storey. "Four towers have been planned. If the AAI does give permissions then these buildings will be of 22 storey, 21 storey, 20 storey and 19 storey respectively instead of 25 floors each," added the official.

Currently, the MSRDC has floated an expression of Interest inviting interested parties to carry out the project at an estimated cost of Rs 1,450 crore. The scope of work mainly includes construction of GST buildings, training academy and auditorium. Meanwhile, the official informed, "The building will be integrated with the upcoming metro station of Line 4 which is at the same site. The towers will be a combination of government offices, residential apartments, and commercial units apart from GST office."

The offered built-up area to execute the project is 2.73 lakh square meters and is based on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model and the last date for bidding is up to November 14, according to the MSRDC.