New faces shine instead; Shiv Sena's old is not gold

Similarly, Sena has not considered Bhaskar Jadhav, who had joined the party after leaving the NCP and got elected from the Guhagar seat, to send a strong signal that it is not keen on giving weightage to 'ayarams-gayarams'.

But the exception in this case is former Congress leader Abdul Sattar, who had left the grand old party to join the Shiv Sena in the run up to the assembly election. Sattar was inducted with a view to giving representation to the Muslim community. However, he has been taken as a minister of state.

Raote, Kadam, Waikar and Kesar — all former ministers in the previous BJP-led government — will be given organisational work. Raote will be asked to concentrate on the Marathwada region, Kadam in Ratnagiri and Waikar in Mumbai, in the run up to the civic body election in 2022.

Kadam has already announced his retirement as his son was elected from Dapoli in the Assembly election.

A party functionary told FPJ: “Raote and Kadam were keen to be part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and had lobbied for a berth. Waikar and Kesarkar were expecting elevation to cabinet ministership.

However, Thackeray convinced them to play a more active role in the party organisation, as he wanted to give a chance to new faces in his council of ministers.”

Raote and Kadam are from the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Had the duo been considered for a ministerial berth, Thackeray would not have inducted legislators from the assembly.

However, Thackeray has picked up his trusted lieutenant Anil Parab for cabinet rank despite him being a member of the legislative council.

Parab, an advocate, has been acknowledged for the legal battles he has fought for the party. Similarly, Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray's close confidant, Subhash Desai, who is a member of the state council, has been repeated, considering his stature and contribution to the organisation. Desai has been appointed as the leader of House in the state council in the winter session.