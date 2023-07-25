New Delhi: Modi Names Indian Mujahideen & East India Company To Deride INDIA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday derided the opposition alliance INDIA as the most directionless the country had ever seen and cited reviled names such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name.

Multiple leaders present at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meeting addressed by Modi said he was severe in his criticism of the opposition amid the continuing logjam in Parliament and sounded confident of the ruling dispensation retaining power at the Centre for a third term after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The opposition has sunk deep in despair and is directionless, Modi said, according to Union minister Pralhad Joshi. Its conduct suggests that it has reconciled to remain in opposition for a long time, the Prime Minister said.

With opposition parties rallying around the name 'INDIA' for their alliance, the prime minister cited the history of several organisations, including some banned extremist and terror outfits using the country's name, and panned the grouping as a collection of corrupt leaders and parties.

Even the Indian National Congress, the main opposition party, was named so by an Englishman A O Hume, he said, according to sources.

Opposition criticises Modi

Organisations that wanted to rule and break the country, which wanted to divide it have used names like 'India' and 'Indian' to mislead people, he said, naming Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India.

People have now matured and will not be misled by such nomenclature, he asserted.

Some people may be saying that this is the last year of the government but it is not the end but merely a beginning, he asserted even as he cautioned against any complacency despite the weak opposition, saying one has to drive with care even on a mostly empty road.

With the BJP accusing opposition parties of disrupting Parliament, Modi said they have become more irresponsible, making it imperative for the ruling party to behave more responsibly.

