New COVID hospital starts functioning in Thane

Newly-built COVID hospital by Thane Municipal Corporation(TMC) at Bush company of Wagle estate area of the city started functioning on Saturday.

After the 1000-bed COVID hospital developed in Saket-Balkum area of Thane, this is the second such hospital to be developed by TMC. The new hospital consists 440 beds, out of which 390 are oxygen beds and 90 are normal beds, informed a municipal official.

The hospital at Bush company is now open for the COVID-19 patients to undertake the medical treatment following its innauguration which took place on September 14.

Thane COVID update: On Saturday, a total 395 new cases of COVID-19 positive were detected in Thane, while 4 deaths were reported. So far, 3,765 are the active patients in the city while total 27,786 has been recovered from the disease. Until now the total death count has reached upto 926 in Thane.