New coronavirus strain in Mumbai: How many passengers from Europe and Middle East are quarantined as of Dec 27?

A total of 11 out of about 2,200 passengers who returned to Mumbai from the United Kingdom (UK) since November 25 have been tested positive for COVID-19, the civic body officials said on Monday.

Of these 11 passengers, five passengers had arrived last week, while the six others had returned before December 22, Dr Managala Gomare, executive health officer, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), told PTI.

Another official said samples of these 11 passengers have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for genome sequencing to find if they are infected with a new strain of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the BMC has released details of quarantined passengers arrived from Europe and the Middle East (as of December 27). According to it, a total of 934 passengers have arrived in the city on 13 flights. Of the 934 passengers, 416 are quarantined in Mumbai and 479 are sent to other states. Besides, 38 passengers have been exempted from quarantine and one passenger has been sent back to his country, the BMC said.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 557 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 2,91,471, while the death toll rose by 12 to 11,088.

720 recoveries/discharges were reported in the day, taking the total to 2,71,348. Active cases stand at 8,178.