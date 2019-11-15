New BEST bus route to take BKC-Chunabhatti flyover

Mumbai: The BEST bus route 473 will be diverted from Bandra bus depot to Mahul village. This decision was taken by the BEST undertaking on Thursday and the diversion of the route will be implemented from Friday.
BEST bus number 473 route from Rani Laxmibai Chowk will be diverted from Friday and the new route will be Kala Nagar to Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bharat Ngar, BKC-Chunabhatti flyover.
Two-wheelers and autos are banned on the newly opened BKC-Chunabhatti flyover. The new flyover is expected to reduce the travel time by 30 minutes between Sion and Dharavi. Even trucks and trailers are disallowed from using the flyover.
After the BEST Committee got permission from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to run the bus on the flyover, the BEST administration on Friday decided to run the bus from this route with a view to save time.
Bus no. 473 was running from Bandra Depot, Kala Nagar, T junction, Peela Bunglow, Dharavi depot, PMGP colony. But from today, it will run from Kala Nagar, BKC family court, Bharat Nagar, MMRDA pay and park, Bank of Baroda, Godrej BKC 1, Indian Oil, New BKC-Chunabhatti flyover and till Everard Nagar.
While returning the bus will be passing by Everard Nagar, BKC-Chunabhatti flyover, Canara Bank, NSE, BoI, Jio garden. —Staff Reporter
