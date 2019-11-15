New BEST bus route to take BKC-Chunabhatti flyover

Mumbai: The BEST bus route 473 will be diverted from Bandra bus depot to Mahul village. This decision was taken by the BEST undertaking on Thursday and the diversion of the route will be implemented from Friday.

BEST bus number 473 route from Rani Laxmibai Chowk will be diverted from Friday and the new route will be Kala Nagar to Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bharat Ngar, BKC-Chunabhatti flyover.

Two-wheelers and autos are banned on the newly opened BKC-Chunabhatti flyover. The new flyover is expected to reduce the travel time by 30 minutes between Sion and Dharavi. Even trucks and trailers are disallowed from using the flyover.