Netizens oppose Pune lockdown; cite businesses might collapse

Amid rising COVID-19 cases and the citizens flouting social distancing norms implemented to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune district's Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar has ordered to reimpose lockdown in Pune and the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The lockdown will be for 15 days and will begin from July 13.

Pune is the second most affected district in Maharashtra after Mumbai. Initially, the infection was limited to Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad. However, after the lockdown eased, the infection spread to rural areas as well. Reportedly, all the 42 wards under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have been affected with COVID-19, with all of them reporting over 100 cases. Four wards have over 1,000 cases.

The COVID-19 cases in Pune district is nearing the 35,000-mark and the death toll is nearing the 1000-mark.

After a 15-day lockdown was announced in Pune, tipplers thronged to liquor shops to buy alcohol. And guess what social distancing went for a toss.

Well, netizens opposed the lockdown and said that several businesses might collapse.

A Twitter user said, "I strongly support Pune Vyapari Mahasangh's decision of opposing #Punelockdown Lockdown is not solutions, already people facing financial issues, it will negatively effecting comman man, small businesses & economy."

While some opposed the move, several welcomed the decision. A Twitter user said, "Giving a proper 3 days notice period to ppl to let them go out & get all necessary stuff before imposing a strict lockdown. I hate to say this but Mumbai needs to learn from Pune."

